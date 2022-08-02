Three Mountaineers Named to the Lombardi Watch List
On Monday, The Rotary Lombardi Award, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston, is pleased to announce the 78 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award, which featured three West Virginia University Mountaineers, Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and Dante Stills.
Zach Frazier started all 12 games and finished the 2021 season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting an 88% in the other two games. For his efforts, the sophomore earned spots on the 2021 Walter Camp All-American Second Team and 2021 AFCA All-American Second Team offense at center.
Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.
Wyatt Milum played in 12 games, starting eight, at right tackle as a freshman in 2021. The Kenova, WV native played 622 offensive snaps and finished the season with 29 knockdowns, 17 great blocks, and had eight games without allowing a sack, earning FWAA Freshman All-America Team and The Athletic Freshman All-America Team.
The 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List
Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame
Praise Amaewhule, UTEP
Anderson Jr., Alabama
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Clark Barrington, BYU
Abraham Beauplan, Marshall
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Dwayne Boyles, USF
Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Jalen Carter, Georgia
Andre Carter II, Army
Caleb Chandler, Louisville
Elijah Chatman, SMU
Braeden Daniels, Utah
KD Davis, North Texas
SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Trevor Downing, Iowa State
Cory Durden, North Carolina State
Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee
Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Blake Freeland, BYU
Connor Galvin, Baylor
Ali Gaye, LSU
Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech
Derick Hall, Auburn
Zach Harrison Ohio State
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
Jamal Hines, Toledo
Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Viliami Junior Fehoko, San Jose State
Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
Carlton Martial, Troy
Brock Martin, Oklahoma State
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Caden McDonald, San Diego State
Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Jordan McFadden, Clemson
Lorenz Metz, Cincinnati
Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
Myles Murphy, Clemson
Chris Murray, Oklahoma
PJ Mustipher, Penn State
Chris Ojoh, New Mexico State
Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
DeMarvion Overshown, University of Texas
Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
Patrick Paul, Houston
David Perales, Fresno State
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Jacob Slade, Michigan State
Nolan Smith, Georgia
Javon Solomon, Troy
Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
Dante Stills, West Virginia
Ron Stone Jr., Washington State
Edge Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Tuli Tuipulotu, USC,
Andrew Vorhees, USC
The voting process will follow this schedule:
• November 1 – 8, 2022: Vote to determine Semi-finalists
• November 10, 2022: Semi-finalists announcement
• November 11 – 21, 2022: Vote to determine Four Finalists
• November 23, 2022: Four Finalists announcement
• November 23 – December 5, 2022: Final vote to determine winner
• December 7, 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award® Winner announced
