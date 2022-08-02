Three Mountaineers Named to the Lombardi Watch List

On Monday, The Rotary Lombardi Award, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston, is pleased to announce the 78 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award, which featured three West Virginia University Mountaineers, Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and Dante Stills.

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) before a snap during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Frazier started all 12 games and finished the 2021 season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting an 88% in the other two games. For his efforts, the sophomore earned spots on the 2021 Walter Camp All-American Second Team and 2021 AFCA All-American Second Team offense at center.

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) celebrates with the Black Diamond Trophy after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) steps back to block during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt Milum played in 12 games, starting eight, at right tackle as a freshman in 2021. The Kenova, WV native played 622 offensive snaps and finished the season with 29 knockdowns, 17 great blocks, and had eight games without allowing a sack, earning FWAA Freshman All-America Team and The Athletic Freshman All-America Team.

The 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List

Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame

Praise Amaewhule, UTEP

Anderson Jr., Alabama

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Clark Barrington, BYU

Abraham Beauplan, Marshall

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Dwayne Boyles, USF

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Andre Carter II, Army

Caleb Chandler, Louisville

Elijah Chatman, SMU

Braeden Daniels, Utah

KD Davis, North Texas

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Trevor Downing, Iowa State

Cory Durden, North Carolina State

Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Blake Freeland, BYU

Connor Galvin, Baylor

Ali Gaye, LSU

Tyler Grubbs, Louisiana Tech

Derick Hall, Auburn

Zach Harrison Ohio State

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Jamal Hines, Toledo

Cooper Hodges, Appalachian State

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Viliami Junior Fehoko, San Jose State

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Ahofitu Maka, UTSA

Carlton Martial, Troy

Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Caden McDonald, San Diego State

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Jordan McFadden, Clemson

Lorenz Metz, Cincinnati

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Myles Murphy, Clemson

Chris Murray, Oklahoma

PJ Mustipher, Penn State

Chris Ojoh, New Mexico State

Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan

DeMarvion Overshown, University of Texas

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Patrick Paul, Houston

David Perales, Fresno State

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Jacob Slade, Michigan State

Nolan Smith, Georgia

Javon Solomon, Troy

Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

Dante Stills, West Virginia

Ron Stone Jr., Washington State

Edge Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Tuli Tuipulotu, USC,

Andrew Vorhees, USC

The voting process will follow this schedule:

• November 1 – 8, 2022: Vote to determine Semi-finalists

• November 10, 2022: Semi-finalists announcement

• November 11 – 21, 2022: Vote to determine Four Finalists

• November 23, 2022: Four Finalists announcement

• November 23 – December 5, 2022: Final vote to determine winner

• December 7, 2022: Rotary Lombardi Award® Winner announced

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly