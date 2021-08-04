Three Mountaineers Named to the Wuerffel Watch List

On Wednesday, three West Virginia University Mountaineers were named to the Wuerffel Trophy Award Watch List announced by the organization, including senior quarterback Jarrett Doege safety Sean Mahone and kicker Evan Staley.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

All three are involved in team community service initiatives, and Mahone and Addae are WVU football accountability teams leaders. Activities that these players and their teammates could be involved in include visiting their friends at WVU Medicine Children’s regularly and serving as mentors, assisting the Mountaineer Day of Play to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle for children, reading at schools, community cleanup days, building and repairing houses for people in the community and serving as a Big Brothers just to name a few of their activities.

Doege, a 2020 All-Big 12 Second Team selection by PFF College and a fourth-team honoree by Phil Steele’s Magazine, started all 10 games last year and completed 239-of-374 passes for 2,587 yards and 14 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He threw for 300 or more yards in four games and completed multiple touchdowns in four games.

Mahone, a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team member and four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, started 12 games at Cat Safety in 2019 and 2020. Mahone, an All-Big 12 Conference second team selection by PFF College, started all 10 games at safety for WVU in 2020. The four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was the Mountaineers fifth-leading tackler with 54 stops, including 34 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mahone led WVU in tackles as a junior with 80 stops, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

Staley, a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, is a three-year starting kicker for the Mountaineers, handling kickoffs, extra points and field goals. In 2020, he kicked for six games until he sustained a season-ending knee injury against Kansas State. He connected on 6-of-9 field goals with a long of 45 yards and had 24 kickoffs, averaging 60.3 yards per kickoff. He was 2-of-2 at Oklahoma State and at Texas Tech and had a season-long field goal (45) at Texas Tech.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities' sports information departments and will close on Oct. 15. An up to date list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on Aug. 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 2 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 22.

The formal announcement of the 2021 recipient will be made on Dec. 9 and the presentation of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will occur in Feb. 2022 in Fort Walton Beach.

2021 Weurffel Trophy Watch List

Thomas Hennigan, Appalachian State University, Senior, Wide Receiver

Jackson He, Arizona State University, Junior, Running Back

Andre Harris, Jr., Arkansas State University, Junior, Offensive Line

Nick Brahms, Auburn University, Senior, Offensive Line

Bryce Cosby, Ball State University, Senior, Defensive Back

Brandon Martin, Ball State University, Senior, Linebacker

Byron Hanspard, Jr., Baylor University, Junior, Defensive Back

Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State University, Senior, Defensive Back

James Empey, Brigham Young University, Junior, Offensive Line

Darien Rencher, Clemson University, Senior, Running Back

Kennedy Roberts, Coastal Carolina University, Junior, Defensive Line

A’Jon Vivens, Colorado State University, Junior, Running Back

Jake Bobo, Duke University, Senior, Wide Receiver/Special Teams

Holton Ahlers, East Carolina University, Senior, Quarterback

Tariq Speights, Eastern Michigan University, Senior, Linebacker

Camren McDonald, Florida State University, Junior, Tight End

Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Institute of Technology, Junior, Defensive Back

Michael Ziemba, Indiana University, Senior, Linebacker

Brock Purdy, Iowa State University, Senior, Quarterback

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State University, Senior, Quarterback

Isaac Vance, Kent State University, Senior, Wide Receiver

Sam Allan, Kent State University, Senior, Offensive Line

Damone Clark, Louisiana State University, Senior, Linebacker

Joshua Mote, Louisiana Tech University, Junior, Offensive Line

Reeves Blankenship, Louisiana Tech University, Junior, Long Snapper

Alex Mollette, Marshall University, Senior, Offensive Line

Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State University, Senior, Defensive Back

Austin Williams, Mississippi State University, Senior, Wide Receiver

Sage Doxtater, New Mexico State University, Senior, Offensive Line

Isaiah Moore, North Carolina State University, Senior, Linebacker

Joe Spivak, Northwestern University, Senior, Defensive Line

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern University, Sophomore., Quarterback

Harry Miller, Ohio State University, Junior, Offensive Line

Jordan Young, Old Dominion University, Senior, Linebacker

Jaydon Grant, Oregon State University, Junior, Defensive Back

Sean Clifford, Pennsylvania State University, Senior, Quarterback

Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice University, Sophomore, Defensive Line

Tysyn Parker, San Jose State University, Senior, Linebacker

Shaine Hailey, Southern Methodist University, Senior, Linebacker

Isaiah Sanders, Stanford University, Senior, Quarterback

Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse University, Senior, Defensive Line

Re-Al Mitchell, Temple University, Sophomore, Quarterback

Keldrick Carper, Texas A&M University, Senior, Defensive Back

Obinna Eze, Texas Christian University, Junior, Offensive Line

Tyler Vitt, Texas State University, Junior, Quarterback

Tony Bradford, Jr., Texas Tech University, Junior, Defensive Line

Luke Whittemore, Troy University, Junior, Wide Receiver

Nick Anderson, Tulane University, Junior, Linebacker

Bubba Arslanian, University of Akron, Junior, Linebacker

Chris Owens, University of Alabama, Senior, Offensive Line

Colby Ragland, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Senior, Offensive Line

Bryce Wolma, University of Arizona, Senior, Tight End

Jordan Silver, University of Arkansas, Senior, Long Snapper

Michael Saffell, University of California, Senior, Offensive Line

Nate Landman, University of Colorado, Senior, Linebacker

Brian Keating, University of Connecticut, Senior, Long Snapper

Zachary Carter, University of Florida, Senior, Defensive Line

Nakobe Dean, University of Georgia, Junior, Linebacker

Hekili Keliiliki, University of Hawai’i, Junior, Running Back/Linebacker

Marcus Jones, University of Houston, Senior, Defensive Back/Special Teams

Michael Marchese, University of Illinois, Senior, Tight End

Kaevon Merriweather, University of Iowa, Junior, Defensive Back

Kwamie Lassiter II, University of Kansas, Senior, Wide Receiver

Kenneth Horsey, University of Kentucky, Junior, Offensive Line

Levi Lewis, University of Louisiana, Senior, Quarterback

Brian Cobbs, University of Maryland, Senior, Wide Receiver

Preston Brady, University of Memphis, Senior, Long Snapper

Tanner Morgan, University of Minnesota, Senior, Quarterback

Mac Brown, University of Mississippi, Senior, Punter

Tyler Badie, University of Missouri, Senior, Running Back

Ben Stille, University of Nebraska, Senior, Defensive Line

Peter Agabe, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Senior, Linebacker

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, University of Notre Dame, Senior, Defensive Line

Pat Fields, University of Oklahoma, Senior, Defensive Back

Cal Adomitis, University of Pittsburgh, Senior, Long Snapper

Deslin Alexandre, University of Pittsburgh, Senior, Defensive Line

Keith Gallmon, University of South Alabama, Junior, Defensive Back

Spencer Eason-Riddle, University of South Carolina, Senior, Linebacker

Matthew Butler, University of Tennessee, Senior, Defensive Line

Hunter Duplessis, University of Texas at San Antonio, Senior, Kicker

Bailey Flint, University of Toledo, Senior, Punter

Chris Paul, University of Tulsa, Senior, Offensive Line

Mika Tafua, University of Utah, Junior, Defensive Line

Race Porter, University of Washington, Senior, Punter

Faion Hicks, University of Wisconsin, Senior, Defensive Back

Calvin Tyler, Jr., Utah State University, Junior, Running Back

Elijah McAllister, Vanderbilt University, Senior, Linebacker

Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech University, Junior, Offensive Line

Tyriq Hardimon, Wake Forest University, Junior, Defensive Back

Evan Staley, West Virginia University, Senior, Kicker

Jarret Doege, West Virginia University, Senior, Quarterback

Sean Mahone, West Virginia University, Senior, Defensive Back

Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan University, Senior, Offensive Line

Wuerffell Trophy Recepients

Rudy Niswanger - Louisiana State University - 2005

Joel Penton - Ohio State University - 2006

Paul Smith - University of Tulsa - 2008

Tim Tebow - University of Florida - 2008

Tim Hiller - Western Michigan University - 2009

Sam Acho - University of Texas - 2010

Barrett Jones - University of Alabama - 2011

Matt Barkley - University of Southern California - 2012

Gabe Ikard - University of Oklahoma - 2013

Deterrian Shackelford - University of Mississippi - 2014

Ty Darlington - University of Oklahoma - 2015

Trevor Knight - Texas A&M University - 2016

Courtney Love - University of Kentucky

2017; Drue Tranquill - University of Notre Dame

2018; Jon Wassink - Western Michigan University - 2019

Teton Saltes - University of New Mexico - 2020.

