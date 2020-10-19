Top 3 Performers in West Virginia's Win Over Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday 38-17. The Mountaineers trailed 10-0 early but remained poised, pounded the rock on the ground for 226 yards, and quarterback Jarret Doege added 318 yards through the air and three touchdowns on the afternoon as the Mountaineer defense imposed their will and held Kansas to 157 total yards and pulled away in the second half.

Top Offensive Performer of the Week: Running back Leddie Brown

This one is a no-brainer. Leddie Brown ran for a career-high 195 yards, hauled in five receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns on the day, including an 87-yard touchdown run, the longest run since Noel Devine busted his 87-yarder in the 2009 win over Pitt.

Brown is second in the Big 12 Conference in rushing yards per game (128.8) and touchdowns (5).

Defensive Player of the Week: Linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo

Chandler-Semedo played his role well and was all over the field, leading the team with nine tackles (8 solo) with most of the tackles coming at or around the line of scrimmage, highlighted with a big hit on receiver Andrew Parchment.

Honorable Mention: The entire defensive line that accounted for four out of the five team sacks and an interception, and their disruptive play allowed Chandler-Semedo to clean up at the line of scrimmage.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Punter Tyler Sumpter

Following an Alonzo Addae interception that set up the Mountaineers at the Kansas 30-yard line, Kansas sacked Jarret Doege for an eight-yard loss on third and 10. Neal Brown opted to punt rather than taking a chance at a 55-yard field goal, and Tyler Sumpter chipped it inside the five and hopped right into the hands of Winston Wright Jr. at the one.

