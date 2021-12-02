Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Several Others Receive Honorable Mention

    The Big 12 Conference has revealed its yearly awards.
    Author:

    On Thursday, the Big Conference announced its annual All-Big 12 Conference teams and individual awards, as voted on by the league's head coaches with 13 Mountaineers earning All-Big 12 honors.

    Defensive lineman Dante Stills earned his spot on the first team defense, finishing the year with 32 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, a team-leading six sacks, a team-leading 13 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception.

    As a sophomore, center Zach Frazier was voted second team All-Big 12 after his first full season anchoring the Mountaineer offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. He only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

    Earning All-Big 12 honorable mention were Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL), Tyler Sumpter (P) and Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR).

    BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE THE YEAR

    Offensive Player of the Year

    Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.

    Defensive Player of the Year

    Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

    Offensive Newcomer of the Year

    Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

    Defensive Newcomer of the Year

    Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

    Read More

    Offensive Freshman of the Year

    Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

    Offensive Freshman of the Year

    Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #

    Special Teams of the Year

    Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

    Offensive Lineman of the Year

    Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

    Co-Defense Lineman of the Year

    Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.

    Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

    Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year

    Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)

    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.27.34 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: WVU Lands Familiar Face in JUCO Linebacker

    4 minutes ago
    E40uA5-WUAUaMKP
    Recruiting

    Who's Committed, Who WVU is Targeting, Scouting Reports + More

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17226869_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Two Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Several Others Receive Honorable Mention

    23 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 11.15.58 AM
    Recruiting

    WVU Falls Out of SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17226674_168388579_lowres (1)
    Football

    Possible Bowl Destinations + Matchups for West Virginia

    2 hours ago
    Sam Brown
    Football

    WVU Football Transfer Tracker

    2 hours ago
    Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) intercepts a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams during their football game on Sunday November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 12

    12 hours ago
    Chanz Wiggins
    Recruiting

    West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 Virginia WR

    16 hours ago