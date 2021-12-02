Two Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Several Others Receive Honorable Mention

On Thursday, the Big Conference announced its annual All-Big 12 Conference teams and individual awards, as voted on by the league's head coaches with 13 Mountaineers earning All-Big 12 honors.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills earned his spot on the first team defense, finishing the year with 32 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, a team-leading six sacks, a team-leading 13 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and an interception.

As a sophomore, center Zach Frazier was voted second team All-Big 12 after his first full season anchoring the Mountaineer offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. He only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

Earning All-Big 12 honorable mention were Alonzo Addae (DB), Leddie Brown (RB), Josh Chandler-Semedo (LB), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (WR), James Gmiter (OL), Casey Legg (PK), Sean Mahone (DB), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wyatt Milum (OL), Tyler Sumpter (P) and Winston Wright Jr. (KR/PR, WR).

BIG 12 PLAYERS OF THE THE YEAR

Offensive Player of the Year

Breece Hall, Iowa State, RB, Jr.



Defensive Player of the Year

Jalen Pitre, Baylor, DB, Sr.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Siaki Ika, Baylor, DL, So.

Offensive Freshman of the Year

Xavier Worthy, Texas, WR

Offensive Freshman of the Year

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, DE #

Special Teams of the Year

Trestan Ebner, Baylor, Sr.

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Connor Galvin, Baylor, Sr.

Co-Defense Lineman of the Year

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, Jr.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, So.

Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (17th year)