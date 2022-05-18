Two Transfers Enroll at WVU

A pair of Mountaineers have enrolled at WVU

Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart and Hutchinson Community College transfer Cortez Braham have enrolled at West Virginia University and will participate in summer workouts with WVU strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Joseph.

Lockhart, a 6'4" 302-lb defensive lineman, has three years of eligibility remaining.

He played four games as a freshman with his first game action coming against West Virginia's oldest rival, Pitt and recorded his first solo tackle against another old WVU rival, Virginia Tech.

Lockhart worked his way into the rotation the following season as a redshirt freshman and in those final two seasons at Georgia Tech, he appeared in 21 games, making seven starts and accumulating 27 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for a loss and a half of a sack during that span.

Over the past two years at Hutchinson, Braham recorded 51 catches for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 22.6 yards per catch. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Both are expected to contribute this season.

