MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

UPDATE: WVU Athletic Department COVID-19 Cases

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University Athletics Communication Department released the latest in COVID-19 testing and active cases. Since testing began in June, a total of 600 tests have been administered. There are three active cases within the athletic department with one in football and two in men's basketball. 

Last week, it was released that 28 football players had tested positive since testing began in June. West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons went on MetroNews Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval on Monday to discuss the recent spike that saw 19 football players testing positive following July 4th weekend. 

“If we learned anything about this, and this is what we told our student-athletes, is that they have an accountability as well outside of our facilities and what we’re doing to try and prevent this," said Lyons in the interview with Kercheval. "And by going into large crowds and by going into facilities on High Street, etc, that can’t happen if we want to play football. So if anything, we may have learned some things as well."

It appears lessons have been learned by the Mountaineer student-athletes as West Virginia football, men's basketball and women's basketball are all currently participating in offseason workouts. 

As cases within athletic departments around the country are starting to fall, a decision amongst conference commissioners and administrators are expected to make an announcement by the end of July on what the upcoming season will look like this fall. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshmen Faces: WR Devell Washington

Looking at what freshman wide receiver Devell Washington brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Freshmen Faces: RB A'varius Sparrow

Looking at what freshman running back A'varius Sparrow brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Source: Coaching Staff Shuffling Responsibilities

The Mountaineers continue to scramble finalizing coaching duties ahead of fall camp

Schuyler Callihan

by

awood1

WVU Releases Renderings of New Video Boards

West Virginia University announces its partnership with ANC

Christopher Hall

Ryan McBroom Develops into Opening Day Starter for Royals

Ryan McBroom will get the start at first base for the Kansas City Royals

Christopher Hall

WVU Hosts 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt on Virtual Visit

The Mountaineer coaching staff has targeted a quarterback for the 2022 class

Schuyler Callihan

Mahone, James, and Doege are Nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy

Three Mountaineers named to Wuerffel Award Watch List

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: WVU Lands 2021 Guard Kobe Johnson

West Virginia adds to their 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Source: "Lesley Has Been the Guy in Charge"

New info on West Virginia's defensive coaching alignment

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Makes Top 4 for 2021 JUCO Athlete

West Virginia is officially in the mix for a versatile offensive threat

Schuyler Callihan