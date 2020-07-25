UPDATE: WVU Athletic Department COVID-19 Cases

The West Virginia University Athletics Communication Department released the latest in COVID-19 testing and active cases. Since testing began in June, a total of 600 tests have been administered. There are three active cases within the athletic department with one in football and two in men's basketball.

Last week, it was released that 28 football players had tested positive since testing began in June. West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons went on MetroNews Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval on Monday to discuss the recent spike that saw 19 football players testing positive following July 4th weekend.

“If we learned anything about this, and this is what we told our student-athletes, is that they have an accountability as well outside of our facilities and what we’re doing to try and prevent this," said Lyons in the interview with Kercheval. "And by going into large crowds and by going into facilities on High Street, etc, that can’t happen if we want to play football. So if anything, we may have learned some things as well."

It appears lessons have been learned by the Mountaineer student-athletes as West Virginia football, men's basketball and women's basketball are all currently participating in offseason workouts.

As cases within athletic departments around the country are starting to fall, a decision amongst conference commissioners and administrators are expected to make an announcement by the end of July on what the upcoming season will look like this fall.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly