UPDATE: WVU Season Tickets

The Big 12 Conference recently announced its 2020 football season format consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home game with the dates and times still to be determined.

The season opener against Florida State at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series is canceled along with and the home game against border rival Maryland. Refunds for tickets to the Florida State game are available.

There has been no decision on if fans will be able to attend the games at Mountaineer Field at this time.

If fans are unable to attend home games, West Virginia University will refund ticket purchases and the annual donation without the loss of their ticket priority for the 2021 season.

If attendance is limited, there will be no season tickets and any available tickets will be sold on a single game basis to 2020 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and football season ticket holders. A new ordering process for fans will be communicated, as we work to accommodate as many MAC members and season ticket holders as possible.

Here is the latest on where West Virginia Athletics stand as far as tickets for the upcoming season per the update on WVUSports.com:

WVU Athletics will continue to work with the appropriate University, local and state officials to determine game day attendance numbers and percentages permitted in Milan Puskar Stadium for the season. Finalized plans will be announced at a later date when completed.

If fans are not permitted to attend certain games and/or Milan Puskar Stadium capacity is reduced for any 2020 home games, any available tickets will be sold on a single game basis to 2020 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and football season ticket holders. Season tickets will not be available and a new ordering process for fans will be communicated, as we work to accommodate as many MAC members and season ticket holders as possible.

Once the final plan for fan attendance is complete, the Mountaineer Ticket Office and the MAC will communicate available options to 2020 MAC members and season ticket holders. These options will include converting priority annual fund gifts to 100% tax-deductible MAC gifts to support WVU Athletics in 2020, rolling over MAC gifts and/or season ticket monies as a credit to the 2021 season or a refund of the MAC gift and/or season ticket purchase.

Please note: If a MAC gift has been made for priority to lower level or VIP MBB season tickets, the above options may not apply to your account. Further information regarding adjustments to your account will be sent out at a later date once more guidance is determined for the 20-21 Men’s Basketball Season.

2019 season ticket holders will maintain their season ticket priority for the 2021 season, regardless of their purchase status in 2020.

A plan for WVU student tickets will also be determined and announced based on final decisions on fan capacity.

No decisions have been made at this time regarding parking and tailgating for home games. A formal plan with any restrictions on parking and tailgating will be communicated with the final determination for fan attendance and ticket sales.

We do not anticipate selling tickets for Big 12 Conference away games due to expected limited capacity at other Big 12 venues.

Until we have a clearer picture on fan attendance for the football season, we are holding on sending season ticket renewal information for men’s and women’s basketball.

