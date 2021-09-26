USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 - Week 5

Clemson and Texas A&M move out of the top 10 as Ohio State and Florida move back in

On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released its week five top 25 rankings.

Clemson slides out of the top 10 to No. 19 after falling to an unranked N.C. State team and marking the Tigers second loss of the season while Texas A&M lost at Arkansas and moved down to No. 13. Oklahoma dropped one spot to No. 4 after defeating West Virginia on a last second field goal.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney walks by N.C. State celebrating their 27-21 win in two overtimes game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services

Inside the Big 12, Baylor moves into No. 24 after knocking off 14th-ranked Iowa State, dropping them out of the Top 25, Oklahoma State moved up four spots to 18th after defeating Kansas State 31-20.

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

1. Alabama 4-0

2. Georgia 4-0

3. Oregon 4-0

4. Oklahoma 4-0

5. Iowa 4-0

6. Penn State 4-0

7. Notre Dame 4-0

8. Cincinnati 3-0

9. Florida 3-1

10. Ohio State 3-1

11. Arkansas 4-0

12. Ole Miss 3-0

13. Texas A&M 3-1

14. Michigan 4-0

15. BYU 4-0

T-16. Michigan State 4-0

T-16. Coastal Carolina 4-0

18. Oklahoma State 4-0

19. Clemson 2-2

20. UCLA 3-1

21. Fresno State 4-1

22. Auburn 3-1

23. Kentucky 4-0

24. Baylor 4-0

25. Wake Forest 4-0

Others receiving votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; N.C. State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; SMU 54; Virginia Tech 39; LSU 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; UTSA 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; UCF 9; Oregon State 7; Louisiana 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.

