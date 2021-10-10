    • October 10, 2021
    USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 - Week 7

    Oklahoma and Cincinnati move into the top four following week six of action
    On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released its top 25 rankings heading into week seven.

    Iowa freshman tight end Luke Lachey signals first down after pulling down a pass reception in the first quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

    The Georgia Bulldogs take over the top spot after handling No. 19 Auburn and Alabama falling to an unranked Texas A&M team Saturday night. Iowa moves up to two following a win over fourth-ranked Penn State. Oklahoma jumps three spots to third after a massive comeback win against rival Texas, Cincinnati moves up to four and Alabama drops to fifth. 

    Only two Big 12 Conference teams remain in the top 25. The aforementioned Oklahoma holds the top spot within the conference at third followed by an undefeated Oklahoma State squad that remains at No. 12 following a bye week. 

    USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

    1. Georgia 6-0

    2. Iowa 6-0

    3. Oklahoma 6-0

    4. Cincinnati 6-0

    5. Alabama 5-1

    6. Ohio State 5-1

    7. Michigan 6-0

    8. Penn State 5-1

    9. Michigan State 6-0

    10. Oregon 4-1

    11. Kentucky 6-0

    12. Oklahoma State 5-0

    13. Notre Dame 5-1

    14. Ole Miss 4-1

    15. Coastal Carolina 6-0

    16. Wake Forest 6-0

    17. Florida 4-2

    18. Texas A&M 4-2

    19. Arkansas 4-2

    20. BYU 5-1

    21. N.C. State 4-1

    22. Arizona State 5-1

    23. SMU 6-0

    24. San Diego State 5-0

    25. Clemson 3-2

    Others Receiving Votes

    Auburn 98; Baylor 91; Texas 74; Pittsburgh 36; Texas-San Antonio 30; Mississippi State 18; Iowa State 18; Appalachian State 18; Boston College 11; Air Force 9; Tennessee 8; Liberty 8; Nevada 7; UL Lafayette 3; Houston 3; Fresno State 3; UCLA 1.

