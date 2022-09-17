WATCH: CJ Donaldson Jr. Towson Postgame
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson gives his thoughts on the Mountaineers win over Towson
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) handled the Towson Tigers (2-1) 65-7 Saturday afternoon.
Running back CJ Donaldson met with the media following the win and discussed his early success, his move to running back, sharing the load in the backfield and more.
