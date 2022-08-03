Skip to main content

WATCH: Dante Stills Fall Camp Day 3

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills met with the media following day 3 of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its third practice of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills met with the media following practice and discussed is offseason preparation, being the veteran on the team, the Backyard Brawl, and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sep 2, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; A general view of the Big 12 logo at Floyd Casey Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Football

Big 12 Championship Scheduled to Remain in Dallas through 2025

By Christopher Hall3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 9.49.03 AM
Recruiting

2023 Official Offers Go Out

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Image result for charlie benton wvu
Football

Former WVU LB Charlie Benton Gets New Coaching Job

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Jacob Watters
Mountaineers in the Pros

WVU Pitcher Jacob Watters Signs with Athletics

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 6.56.18 AM
Recruiting

WVU Secures a Spot in the Top 8 for 2023 ATH Ibrahim Barry

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
DSC_0209
Football

WATCH: Brown, Harrell Detail QB Approach

By Julia Mellett18 hours ago
WVU Women's Basketball
WVU Womens Basketball

WVU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule is Set

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
20220802_130031
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago