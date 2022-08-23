WATCH: Dontae Wright Preseason Press Conference

The West Virginia University Mountaineer football team has entered "mock" game week where the team simulates game week in preparation of the season opener.

Safeties coach Dontae Wright met with the media on Monday and discussed the newcomers in his room, evaluated his group, listed standouts and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly