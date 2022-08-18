WATCH: Jasir Cox 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held practice No. 14 of fall camp on Thursday.

SPEAR safety Jasir Cox met with the media following practice and discussed adjusting to WVU on and off the field, playing SPEAR, his past success on the football field and more.

