WATCH: Jeff Koonz Fall Camp Day 12

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its twelfth day of fall camp on Monday.

Special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz sat with the media following practice and discussed both the punt and kickoff return teams, the specialists, his thoughts on the linebackers and more.

