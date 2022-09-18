Skip to main content

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Towson Postgame

West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson talks the Towson win

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) handled the Towson Tigers (2-1) 65-7 Saturday afternoon. 

West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson met with the media following the win and discussed the defenses bounce back performance, what it means to the younger guys to get into the game and more.

