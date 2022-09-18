WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Towson Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) handled the Towson Tigers (2-1) 65-7 Saturday afternoon.

West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson met with the media following the win and discussed the defenses bounce back performance, what it means to the younger guys to get into the game and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly