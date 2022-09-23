WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Virginia Tech Postgame
After the win, WVU DL Jordan Jefferson spoke with the media.
The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.
DL Jordan Jefferson spoke, following the win, about dominant run defense, the WVU defense's identity, Enter Sandman, and relishing in the Black Diamond Trophy's continued stay in Morgantown.
You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett