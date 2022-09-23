WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Virginia Tech Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.

DL Jordan Jefferson spoke, following the win, about dominant run defense, the WVU defense's identity, Enter Sandman, and relishing in the Black Diamond Trophy's continued stay in Morgantown.

