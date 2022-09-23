Skip to main content

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Virginia Tech Postgame

After the win, WVU DL Jordan Jefferson spoke with the media.

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.

GAMESummary_2022-FB_VT

DL Jordan Jefferson spoke, following the win, about dominant run defense, the WVU defense's identity, Enter Sandman, and relishing in the Black Diamond Trophy's continued stay in Morgantown.

Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
