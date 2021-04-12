WATCH: LB Coach Jeff Koonz Details Depth at LB and Breaks Down Special Teams

West Virginia linebacker coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz met with media following spring practice No. 9

West Virginia linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz met with the media following the ninth practice of the spring period. He broke down special teams drills, cross-training, versatility at linebacker, and more.

