WATCH: Malachi Ruffin Surprised with Scholarship

West Virginia safety Malachi Ruffin earns scholarship
West Virginia safety Malachi Ruffin was astonished after his family announced he had earned a scholarship via Zoom on Monday. 

The Mountaineers were gathered in the team room, and before the team was dismissed, head coach Neal Brown connected the Ruffin family through Zoom and projected it on the big screen for the special message for the walkon safety. 

Once it was revealed Ruffin had earned a scholarship, his teammates surrounded him in excitement and lifted in celebration. 

Ruffin appeared in all 10 games last season, primarily on special teams, and notched four tackles (3 solo) on the year. 

