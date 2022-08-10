WATCH: Marcis Floyd WVU Football Camp Day 8
West Virginia safety Marcis Floyd chatted with the media after the eighth practice of fall camp
The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its eighth day of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Safety Marcis Floyd met with the media following the practice and discussed his transition from FCS to FBS, the move from corner to safety, thoughts in the 2022 edition of the Mountaineer defense and more.
