WATCH: Matt Moore Fall Camp Day 12

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its twelfth day of fall camp on Monday.

Offensive line coach Matt Moore sat with the media and discussed applying pressure on the offensive line, the battle at right tackle, broke down the starting rotation and more.

