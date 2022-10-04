Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Bye Week 2022

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses Texas loss and preparing for Baylor during the bye week

The West Virginia Mountaineers head into their bye week 2-3 on the season after falling to Texas 38-20 last week. 

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during his weekly press conference and gave an injury update on CJ Donaldson, broke down the loss to Texas, and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Feb 29, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Like He Never Left: Emmitt Matthews Jr.'s Return

By Julia Mellett
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) grabs West Virginia Mountaineers tight end CJ Donaldson (12) as Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) and defensive lineman Jaylen Griffin (41) close in during the second half at Lane Stadium.
Football

Donaldson in Concussion Protocol

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Preseason Press Conference No. 2
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Preseason No. 2

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 7.25.26 PM
Basketball

Quick Hits: Tre Mitchell's Potential, Stevenson's Toughness, Jimmy Bell's Size + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19093102_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU's 'Downturn' Wasn't 'Exaggerated', It's Reality

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19122332_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Celtics Roll in Joe Mazzulla's Head Coaching Debut

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design
Football

The Big 12 in the Top 25 - Week 6

By Christopher Hall
Oct 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith and the Seahawks Collect Win No. 2

By Christopher Hall