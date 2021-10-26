WATCH: Neal Brown Surpises Kicker Casey Legg with a Scholarship

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced to the team kicker Casey Legg has earned a full scholarship in a video released Tuesday on the team's social media platforms. Legg's mom was in attendance.

In the video, head coach Neal Brown said the decision had been made about five or six weeks ago, but Legg had remained perfect on the season and did not want to jinx the Charleston, WV native.

Legg was a perfect 13-13 on the season before his final attempt this past Saturday versus TCU was blocked. On the season, Legg is 13-14 with a season-high 49-yard field goal in the win over TCU.

Legg has a unique story, having not played high school football. Instead, he played soccer for Cross Lanes Christian Academy. Now, he's playing college football at the highest level and is coming off a 3-4 performance at TCU, earning Big 12 Conference Specialist of the Week and one of Lou Groza Awards "Stars of the Week" honors.

Legg and the Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday as they host the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

