    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Neal Brown Surpises Kicker Casey Legg with a Scholarship

    West Virginia kicker Casey Legg earns a full scholarship with the Mountaineers
    Author:

    West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced to the team kicker Casey Legg has earned a full scholarship in a video released Tuesday on the team's social media platforms. Legg's mom was in attendance.

    In the video, head coach Neal Brown said the decision had been made about five or six weeks ago, but Legg had remained perfect on the season and did not want to jinx the Charleston, WV native.

    Legg was a perfect 13-13 on the season before his final attempt this past Saturday versus TCU was blocked. On the season, Legg is 13-14 with a season-high 49-yard field goal in the win over TCU. 

    Legg has a unique story, having not played high school football. Instead, he played soccer for Cross Lanes Christian Academy. Now, he's playing college football at the highest level and is coming off a 3-4 performance at TCU, earning Big 12 Conference Specialist of the Week and one of Lou Groza Awards "Stars of the Week" honors.

    Legg and the Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday as they host the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at 2:00 pm EST and streaming on ESPN+.

    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    WATCH: Neal Brown Surpises Kicker Casey Legg with a Scholarship

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16754948_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Neal Brown Provides Injury Update on Three Starters

    2 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 2.25.30 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Simplified Offense, Emergence of Wyatt Milum & Charles Woods + More

    3 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

    4 hours ago
    Devell Washington
    Football

    WVU Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17016641_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9

    6 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs. Iowa State

    22 hours ago
    Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White (11) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Kevin White Elevated to the Saints Active Roster

    Oct 25, 2021