WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-3) fell to the Texas Longhorns (3-2) 38-20 on Saturday night in Austin, Tx.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the loss to discuss CJ Donaldson's injury, turnover margins, second half adjustments, and the defensive secondary's issues heading into more difficult conference play.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett