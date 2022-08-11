WATCH: Neal Brown WVU Fall Camp Day 9

The West Virginia University football team held its first intersquad scrimmage on the ninth day of fall camp.

Head coach Neal Brown discussed the first intersquad scrimmage of fall camp, some insight on the depth chart, the offensive line, preparing for the opener, and more.

