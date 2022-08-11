Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown WVU Fall Camp Day 9

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the ninth practice of fall camp.

The West Virginia University football team held its first intersquad scrimmage on the ninth day of fall camp. 

Head coach Neal Brown discussed the first intersquad scrimmage of fall camp, some insight on the depth chart, the offensive line, preparing for the opener, and more.

