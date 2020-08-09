WATCH: "Unchartered Waters"

For college football fans, tensions mounted Saturday as the Mid American Conference (MAC) canceled all fall sports, including football and, unfortunately, WVU men's soccer. Then the Big Ten Conference reportedly is considering scrapping its 2020 fall schedule; quickly fear spread that the rest of the college football would follow suit and reasonably so.

The Big Ten was the first to go to conference-only game for the upcoming season before the rest of the Power Five conferences agreed upon their model shortly after.

So, it did start to feel like March 12th all over again, the end of March Madness.

However, in all the darkness, West Virginia Football released a video Saturday night titled "Unchartered Waters," featuring Neal Brown.

Saturday was day two of the scheduled upon fall camp, and, in what seems like a lifetime ago, this is generally the period where media all over the country are getting soundbites, capturing clips of practice and sharing the latest updates to fans.

Yet, it was a day of confusion and more civil unrest, and the same arguments continued in every comment section of every media outlet.

"Seeing those guys get back into a routine - get back to a schedule. Seeing them smile - they love to play football, that's why they play," says Brown. "They love to be out competing and playing football, and we're doing it. Let's get well and stay well and let's get ready to play - and let's get ready to play the safest way we possibly can until somebody tells us otherwise."

"You see these guys, their whole mentality changes, and they have real hope, and they have real joy in playing."

