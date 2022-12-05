Skip to main content

WATCH: WVU AD Wren Baker Press Conference

West Virginia Athletic Director Wren Baker introductory press conference

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee introduced newly hired director of althletics Wren Baker at an introductory press conference on Monday.

Baker discussed the state of WVU athletics, retaining Neal Brown, importance of NIL, choosing WVU and more.

