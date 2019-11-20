Mountaineer
Neal Brown Hands Out 'Player of the Week' Awards at Tuesday Press Conference

Zach Campbell

During his regular Tuesday press conference, head coach Neal Brown had to jog the media's collective memory before addressing a particular topic:

"Some of ya'll probably don't remember because it's been so long since we've won, but we do give out awards when we win."

Honestly, who can blame him for issuing a gentle reminder? Prior to Saturday's upset of then No. 24 Kansas State in Manhattan, West Virginia had endured a string of five consecutive losses. You'd have to roll the clocks all the way back to September 21st when the Mountaineers last claimed a win over [perpetually] struggling Kansas. There's little and less to celebrate when you are getting blanked in conference play and doling out awards solely for effort rings a little hollow. Thankfully, coach Brown seemed eager to acknowledge several standout performers from Saturday's well-earned victory over the Wildcats.

Special Teams

Josh Growden- "51 and a half yards net punt average, the pooch at the end of the game and then he had a critical hold. This doesn't get talked about much, but if you go back and look at Casey Legg's 51 yard field goal- he made a tremendous hold", Brown had to say about his graduate transfer punter. Indeed, Growden, formerly of LSU fame, has been unequivocally solid this year and continues to gift West Virginia great field position time and time again. 

Defense

Sean Mahone- "He's played three consecutive games at a high level and in this game he was our leading tackler. He had nine tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss, so I think he's playing the best football of his career", said Brown. It's next to impossible to argue that assessment by Brown, given that the junior's production has literally increased tenfold since last year when he only registered six total tackles (he currently has 63 in 2019 along with four TFL's and two sacks). I would say this one is well-deserved. 

Offense 

George Campbell- "I'll say this about George- George has made as much improvement at the receiver position from July until now of anybody I've ever coached", beamed Brown. "I've been coaching that position in particular for a long time and I can't say enough about him and what he's added to our program." Campbell has only popped up in rare intervals this season, but after Saturday's five catch, 92 yard, 2 TD performance, the Florida State transfer seems to be hitting his stride in the twilight of is likely his final season as a college player. 

Offensive Line

Mike Brown- "[He] played every snap, by far the most productive game of his career, 94% on getting his job done and had three our four knockdowns." Given how much more efficient the offense looked on Saturday, it's easy to see where the difference was up front. Whether he's managed to unlock his inner meanness or technique is finally meshing with his mammoth frame, the JUCO product his starting to make a difference on an offensive line that has toiled ingloriously in 2019. 

Additional Accolades

Scout Team (special teams)- Naim Muhammad

Scout Team (defense)- Alonzo Addae

Scout Team (offense)- Graeson Malashevich

Juice- Blaine Scott

Community Service- Adam Hensley

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

George Campbell using his experience and skill set to set himself apart and make himself a primary option on offense

