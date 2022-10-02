West Virginia Dominated in Texas

Austin, TX - The Texas Longhorns (3-2, 1-1) strung together four consecutive touchdown drives behind 267 yards of total offense in the first half to bury the Mountaineers 38-20 Saturday night.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) won the toss and elected to receive the ball and managed a first down, moving the ball near midfield before Texas forced a Mountaineer punt.

Texas' s opening possession came up empty and the Mountaineers won the field position battle with their second drive starting just inside Texas territory, but West Virginia was turned away on a fourth and two, giving the Longhorns the ball near midfield.

The Texas offense found its rhythm on its second possession with a six-play 74-yard drive, capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hudson Card to Xavier Worthy, and began four consecutive scoring drives for Texas.

On the Longhorns fourth drive of the first half, the Mountaineers had Texas pinned back at the 13 and a bad snap put the Longhorns at the three and facing a second and 20. However, a facemask on the following play gave the Longhorns a first down and was later proceeded by a late hit out of bounds as Texas went 87 yards on six plays to take a 28-0 lead with 4:22 remaining in the game.

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia could only muster 80 total yards of offense and three first downs on its four drives of the game, but the Mountaineers would finally get on the board before the half and three dropped passes ended drives.

Quarterback JT Daniels and the receivers regrouped with just over four minutes to play in the first half and orchestrated a 13-play 83-yard touchdown drive to get onto the board. The Mountaineers were looking at a fourth and 10 at the Texas 41 before Daniels hooked up with Sam James over the middle for 21 yards to keep the drive alive, and the drive was capped off with an eight-yard slant route to Kaden Prather for the touchdown as the Mountaineers trailed 28-7 at halftime.

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) reacts after catching a pass during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy nabbed his second touchdown on the night to highlight the opening drive of the second half after Card heaved the ball in the back of the endzone and the ball went through the hands of safety Aubrey Burks into the waiting arms of Worthy to put the Longhorns up 35-7.

West Virginia could not finish its first drive of the second half, turning the ball over on downs on a fourth and 15 at the Texas 34.

The Mountaineer defense ended the Longhorns offense scoring streak, forcing a punt.

Then, there was a scary moment for running back CJ Donaldson after a two-yard carry and he remained down on the ground. The freshman was placed on a board and carted off the field, but he did give a thumbs up as he headed towards the tunnel.

West Virginia finished off the 18-play 65-yard drive with Tony Mathis Jr. punching it in from a yard-out on the first play of the fourth quarter to get back within 21.

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Justin Johnson Jr. (26) runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Texas answered with a field goal on the ensuing possession, increasing its lead to 24 with 10:22 remaining in the game.

The Mountaineer offense put together another touchdown drive but took six minutes off the play clock. WVU went for the two-point conversion to get within two possessions but failed.

West Virginia nearly recovered an onside kick that bounced to the Texas 26-yard line.

