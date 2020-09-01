West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky Time and TV Set

The Big 12 Conference released it's opening week schedule for the 2020 football season with the West Virginia University Mountaineers slated to kickoff against the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels on Saturday, September 12th at Noon EST on FS1.

Big 12 Football Television Selections (as of September 1)

Friday, Sept. 11 SMU at TCU (FS1), 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Louisiana Tech at Baylor (FOX), 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Louisiana at Iowa State (ESPN), 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia (FS1), 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Arkansas State at Kansas State (FS1), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Missouri State at Oklahoma (PPV), 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Tulsa at Oklahoma State (ESPN/ESPNU), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 UTEP at Texas (LHN), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Coastal Carolina at Kansas (FS1), 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12 Houston Baptist at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

*All times on the schedule are in central time*

