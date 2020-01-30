West Virginia, Iowa State Game Moved

Morgantown, WV - The Big 12 conference announced that the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones, in Ames, IA, has been moved to Friday, November 27th, the day after Thanksgiving.

According to the WVU Athletic communications department, television selections for the first three weeks of the seasons and any non-Saturday dates, Including the West Virginia and Iowa State game are due to the Big 12 Conference by June 1st.