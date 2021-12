According to Rivals, West Virginia tight end TJ Banks has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Banks finished the 2021 season with career-highs in receptions (6) and yards (51). The redshirt junior ends his Mountaineer career with 10 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

