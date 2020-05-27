MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Ranks in Bottom Half of CBS Sports 130 Preseason Rankings

Christopher Hall

It should not come as a surprise that West Virginia will not be in any top 25 preseason rankings before the 2020 college football season. CBS Sports ranked all 130 college football teams on Wednesday and placed the Mountaineers at 82.

I could make an argument that the Mountaineers should be in consideration to be around the 25-mark, mainly based on the defense, but the lack of proven offensive firepower makes it a tough sell.

However, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the program, and rightfully so. West Virginia finished the season going 2-1 in the final three games, including an upset win over nationally-ranked Kansas State.

Then, there is a brief history of Neal Brown’s head coaching career. His success from year one to year two, turning a 4-8 Troy team into 10 wins and conference champs, followed by him sustaining that success is what ultimately led to his hiring at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-7 season, and albeit not stellar offensive production, West Virginia brings most of that production from last season. Then add in his confidence that West Virginia will be the “most improved team in college football”, there is some excitement in the air around Morgantown.

West Virginia could create some momentum early starting with the season opener with Florida State. Although CBS Sports places them at number 56, the Mountaineers schedule is favorable early despite facing a talented Florida State team game one, but they’ll be under year one with former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.

Next, they will face FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky at home before hosting Maryland (110) the following week.

Florida State by no means is an easy win, but if they can start the season 3-0, West Virginia could potentially face their first top 25 opponent of the season in their Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas State (26) at Mountaineer Field.

The potential is there early for West Virginia to make their presence felt on the national landscape, but it all starts with game one against Florida State on September 5 in Atlanta.

Big 12 Standings according to CBS Sports 130

1. Oklahoma (8)

2. Baylor (10)

3. Oklahoma State (25)

4. Kansas State (26)

5. Texas (33)

6. Iowa State (38)

7. TCU (61)

8. West Virginia (82)

9. Texas Tech (88)

10. Kansas (109)

*The numbers in parenthesis indicate CBS Sports 130 preseason ranking

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JUCO Corner Jadarrius Perkins Pushes Back Decision Date

One of the top targets on West Virginia's board is delaying his commitment

Schuyler Callihan

Leddie Brown is the Big 12's Best Kept Secret

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown is poised for a big 2020

Schuyler Callihan

2021 Offensive Lineman Says "WVU is Number One on My List"

The Mountaineers are out in front for 2021 offensive lineman Bruno Zandamela

Schuyler Callihan

What's Going on With Tavon Austin?

The former Mountaineer is still searching for answers

Schuyler Callihan

How Scottie Young Jr's Transfer Impacts WVU

Arizona transfer Scottie Young Jr. looks to strengthen West Virginia's secondary

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Women's Soccer Mentally Preparing During Unexpected Downtime

WVU Women's Soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has her team breaking down film and mentally preparing for the upcoming season

Christopher Hall

JUCO Corner Talks WVU Ahead of Decision

Do the Mountaineers have a chance to land one of the top corners in junior college?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jpoe1982wvu

2021 OL Marcus Mbow Talks WVU Virtual Visit, Leaders in Recruitment

West Virginia hosts 2021 offensive lineman on virtual visit

Schuyler Callihan

2021 CB Puts West Virginia in Top 12

The Mountaineers make the cut for 2021 corner

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Listed as National Title Contender by FOX BET

Can the 2020-21 season be the Mountaineers' year?

Schuyler Callihan