West Virginia Receives Votes in the USA TODAY Preseason Top 25
On Wednesday, The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll unveiled its 2021 Preseason Top 25. Alabama took the top spot, followed by Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia to round out the top five.
Four Big 12 Conference teams rank within the top 25. Oklahoma comes in at No.3, Iowa State sits eighth, Texas ranks 19th, and Oklahoma State is at No. 22.
TCU and West Virginia both received votes. TCU sits at No. 32 with 48 votes when extending the rankings, and West Virginia ranks 48th with four votes.
USA TODAY Top 25 Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Lousianna-Lafayette
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss
Others Receiving Votes
Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated their willingness to participate in the American Football Coaches Association. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly