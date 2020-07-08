MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Wide Receiver Changes Name

Christopher Hall

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Wheaton will have a new look on the back of his jersey. The Fuquay-Varina, NC native announced on Twitter Monday night that he is changing his last name.

"I will be legally changing my last name to Ford-Wheaton. If you know me or my family personally you know this is important to me and a great honor to carry the last name," said Ford-Wheaton. 

He is the son of Keith Wheaton and Tracie Ford and is a third-generation Mountaineer behind grandfather Garrett Ford Sr. and uncle Garrett Ford Jr., who were standout running backs at West Virginia.

Garrett Ford Sr (1965-67) was the first Mountaineer to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season with his 1,068 rushing yards in 1966. He finished his career with 2,166 yards on the ground while recording 235 receiving yards and earning his spot in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. 

Garrett Ford Jr ranks 30th all-time in career rushing yards with 1,554. 

As a freshman, Bryce Wheaton-Ford competed for playing time and started to see the field more as the season progressed. He finished the 2019 season with 12 catches for 201 yards, but no catch may have been bigger than the one he had late in the season in the upset win in Manhattan, KS over nationally-ranked Kansas State. 

Early in the fourth quarter on 3rd and 22 and with the Mountaineers trailing 20-17, Ford-Wheaton slipped behind the Kansas State secondary for a game-winning 50-yard touchdown reception as the Mountaineers held on for the 24-20 upset win.

PrincessP
PrincessP

Garrett Ford Sr. AND Jr. were All-Time MOUNTAINEERS & let's hope this young man can be the same. #TrustingTheClimb

