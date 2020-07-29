MountaineerMaven
West Virginia's Season Opener Versus Florida State Axed

Christopher Hall

The season opener between West Virginia and Florida State in Atlanta, GA for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series on September 5th has all been but officially squashed following the announcement from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC will play a 10-game conference schedule and allow its members one non-conference game. However, the non-conference game must be played in the home state of the ACC institution. 

Additionally, the ACC won't start fall sports till the week of September 7th. 

Florida State, an ACC member, will most likely keep their one non-conference game against in-state rival Florida. Virginia was an option being floated around by Peach Bowl President and CEO Gary Stokan, but now that is no longer an option.

There were three games scheduled for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series with West Virginia facing Florida State, Virginia versus Georgia, and North Carolina and Auburn. 

While three SEC opponents now have a spot open due to the recent announcement, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that the SEC was moving to a similar model. So, for West Virginia to play in Atlanta it would have to be against a Group of Five opponent. 

As for the Big 12 Conference, Heather Dinich of ESPN reported that Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will be presenting the Big 12 school presidents with four or five scheduling models on Monday, the same day as the Big 12 Virtual Media Day. 

"We're going to arm them with all of the information they to make a decision if that is their wish," said Bowlsby.

West Virginia has one remaining non-conference game left on their schedule and for now, will be the season and home opener against Eastern Kentucky on September 12th. 

The Mountaineers are scheduled to begin Big 12 Conference play in Lubbock, TX against Texas Tech October 3rd.

PrincessP
PrincessP

This sucks !! Now we've got 2 games missing from the 'schedule'. Sigh.
OTOH: It DOES increase our chances at an Undefeated Season, right?
Where's little brother Moo-shall when we need them?

