Skip to main content

What Hokie HC Brent Pry had to say About WVU

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry chats about the rivalry and gives some insight on the WVU offense

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Virginia Tech Hokie will square off Thursday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. and broadcasting on ESPN.

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-VT

Hokie head coach Brent Pry is in his first season at the helm. He spent three seasons as a graduate assistant from 1995-97 and was 3-0 over the Mountaineers during that span, and remembered his first two matchups against WVU fondly.

That was a fistfight. I think we’d had gone up there the year before and played pretty well, maybe blanked them (VT 27 WVU 0) and came back to our place with a lot on the line, and it was a fistfight just like we thought it would be. It was good play on both sides.”

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry leads his team onto the field along with quarterback Grant Wells (6) before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium.

Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry leads his team onto the field along with quarterback Grant Wells (6) before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium.

Pry, a Lexington High School graduate (VA), and with his father Jim, a Marshall alum, and college football coach, his path led through the Mountain State. Jim served as a graduate assistant at Marshall, before making stops at West Liberty, WVU Tech and was the head coach at Lewis County High School. 

“I still have friends in West Virginia, I grew up most of my life there,” said Pry. “My dad had three or four coaching stops in the state before coming to Lexington. Personally, my first football game was West Virginia and Penn State at WVU.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I know it means a lot to a lot of people in this area and I certainly respect that,” added Pry.

Then, Pry turned his attention to the Mountaineer offense.

“They’ve got multiple threats. They’ve got a solid veteran offensive line – four or five starters back – good size. They’ve got two talented backs, three talented receivers, got a solid tight and now they’ve got a quarterback that can run the show, run the offense and make the throws. So, I think they’re very well-balanced and there’s really not a weakness in their offensive unit.”

The Mountaineers lead the all-time series over the Hokies 29-23-1, but Virginia leads the series in Blacksburg 12-7-1.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

uniforms
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 10, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong (bottom) and defensive back Jalen Stroman (26) along with Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (right) tackle Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Defensive Breakdown

By Christopher Hall
Walk Thru Game Day Show
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia at Virginia Tech Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan
Relatively Sports Ep. 2: Interview with Brandon Napoleon
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 10: Super Bowl Champion Ron Carpenter Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16778581_168388579_lowres
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_9178
Big 12

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 4

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_9283
Football

Quick Hits: Charles Woods Update, Young Guys Standing Out, Understanding VT Rivalry + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Jordan Lesley Previews Virginia Tech 2022
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Virginia Tech

By Christopher Hall