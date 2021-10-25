Woods Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released its weekly award winners that featured West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

The Dallas, TX, native snagged his first interception as a Mountaineer in front of his hometown crowd at TCU, with a fumble recovery, five tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the Mountaineers 29-17 win over the Horned Frogs.

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Charles Woods (29) dives to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Woods transferred from Illinois State over the summer and has appeared in six games this season with an interception, a pass deflection, a fumble recovery and 11 tackles, including two tackles for a loss.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly