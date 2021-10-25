    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Woods Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods earns Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week
    Author:

    On Monday, the Big 12 Conference released its weekly award winners that featured West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

    The Dallas, TX, native snagged his first interception as a Mountaineer in front of his hometown crowd at TCU, with a fumble recovery, five tackles, including a tackle for a loss in the Mountaineers 29-17 win over the Horned Frogs.

    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Charles Woods (29) dives to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

    West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Charles Woods (29) dives to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

    Woods transferred from Illinois State over the summer and has appeared in six games this season with an interception, a pass deflection, a fumble recovery and 11 tackles, including two tackles for a loss.

