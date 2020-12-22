WVU AD Shane Lyons Squashes Auburn Rumors

Rumors have been flying around social media that Neal Brown was interviewing for the head coaching job at Auburn this week. Mike Casazza of 247 Sports interviewed Shane Lyons earlier in the week, with Lyons stating that he had no contact from Auburn to interview Brown.

On Tuesday, Lyons joined Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News. Lyons was at the football facilities on Monday to acknowledge the athletes that recently graduated and he had a conversation with Neal Brown about Tennessee dropping out of the Liberty Bowl and adding Army and, of course, the Auburn interview rumor as Lyons shared a portion of the conversation.

“Neal and I have a very close relationship, and there’s a lot of trust between he and I,” said Lyons. “I will tell you; we had a conversation about that as well, he’s like, ‘Shane, you will be the first person to know if I’m interested in another job and I’m not interested in other jobs. I’m happy here. My wife’s happy here. My kids are happy here. We’re trying to build this program.’

“His point is, in this business, especially in social media, people just throw names out there all the time, and there’s a lot of hearsay. I started getting phone calls that ‘he’s interviewing for the job this week,’ he’s not interviewing for this week. He’s happy here; he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

“I don’t want to address every rumor that comes out, but I also say hey, we have a coach that a lot of people think very highly of. We’re lucky to have Neal Brown, and it’s my job to keep Neal Brown here as long as we can and continue to build the Mountaineer program.”

Finalizing it with “there’s no truth to the rumors.”

West Virginia is back in action on December 31 as the Mountaineers take on the 9-2 Army Black Knights at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly