WVU Announces Refunds for Chick-Fil-A Season Opener

Christopher Hall

Late Monday evening, the Big 12 Conference announced that they are implementing a nine-game conference schedule with an additional one nonconference game. A start date has not been finalized, but the Big 12 is looking to start in mid to late September. 

The announcement last week by the ACC Conference to go to a plus-one model canceled West Virginia's season opener against Florida State. With the Big 12 announcing the nonconference game has to be a home game, it officially dashes any hopes of the Mountaineers playing in Atlanta in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series. 

"The decision by the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors is an important one because now we can move forward," said West Virginia Athletic Director  Shane Lyons in a release by the WVU Athletics Communications Department. "We lost the Florida State game in Atlanta, so that put us in a transition period. We will have a 10-game schedule, and we will get it finalized with the Big 12 and announced to our fans in the coming days."

West Virginia currently has Ohio Valley Conference member Eastern Kentucky as its nonconference opponent scheduled for September 12. Still, the OVC has not decided whether or not they will play in the upcoming season.

Per the release by WVU, Ticket purchasers for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Florida State will have the opportunity to convert their payment to a tax-deductible contribution to the Mountaineer Athletic Club in support of the student-athlete scholarship fund or credit the amount to a future ticket purchase by logging on to https://wvuga.me/CFATix. (No login action is required for customers who wish to receive a refund. A credit will be placed on the original card used for the purchase beginning the week of August 10.)

The release also states that WVU Athletics will continue to work with the appropriate University, local, and state officials to determine game day attendance numbers and percentages allowed in Milan Puskar Stadium for the season. Finalized plans will be announced at a later date when completed.

