WVU Defensive Lineman Leaves the Program

On Tuesday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown revealed defensive lineman Darel Middleton has left the program during his weekly press conference.

Middleton transferred to WVU as a grad transfer over the summer from Tennessee. He appeared in three games this season for the Mountaineers. His two tackles, on the year, including a sack, came versus Long Island University.

The Mountaineers are on a bye week before traveling to Ft. Worth, TX, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff has been placed in a six-day window.

