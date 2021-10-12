    • October 12, 2021
    WVU Defensive Lineman Leaves the Program

    West Virginia defensive lineman has moved on from the Mountaineer football program
    Author:

    On Tuesday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown revealed defensive lineman Darel Middleton has left the program during his weekly press conference. 

    Middleton transferred to WVU as a grad transfer over the summer from Tennessee. He appeared in three games this season for the Mountaineers. His two tackles, on the year, including a sack, came versus Long Island University. 

    The Mountaineers are on a bye week before traveling to Ft. Worth, TX, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff has been placed in a six-day window.

