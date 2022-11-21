WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma State
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' (4-6, 2-5) road matchup versus Oklahoma State Saturday at Noon and will broadcast on ESPN2.
No decision has been publicly made on West Virginia's starting quarterback, and there is not one listed on the depth chart with Garrett Greene and JT Daniels both listed on the top line.
On the defensive side of the ball, Lance Dixon is moving from SPEAR to weakside linebacker and Jasir is moving from WILL to SPEAR.
The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.
OFFENSE
QB: Garrett Greene OR JT Daniels, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol
RB: Tony Mathis Jr. Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Anderson,
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham
WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox
WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron
WR (H): Reese Smith
TE: Brian Polendey, Treylan Davis
LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates
LG: Tomas Rimac, Jordan White
C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
RG: Doug Nester, Dylan Ray
RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston
DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen
NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser, Tirek Austin-Cave
WILL: Exree Loe OR Lance Dixon
RCB: Wesley McCormick, Jacolby Spells, Andrew Wilson-Lamp
LCB: Malachi Ruffin, Rashad Ajayi,
SPEAR: Jasir Cox, Raleigh Collins, Niam Muhammad
FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin
CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus
P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee
H: Kolton McGhee
KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King
LS: Austin Brinkman
KR: Sam James, Justin Johnson Jr.
PR: Preston Fox, Sam James
