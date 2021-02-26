Familiar Face Makes ESPN’s List of Top 60 QB’s of the 21st Century

Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Familiar Face Makes ESPN’s List of Top 60 QB’s of the 2000s

The 21st Century has been packed full of big time quarterbacks, ranging from Kevin Kolb at Houston, to Ohio State’s Troy Smith and to Florida’s Tim Tebow. Guess who’s mentioned among those names?
Author:
Publish date:

ESPN has taken on the daunting task of naming a 21st Century top 60 list, especially with all the great athletes who have come through the college ranks. Being mentioned among the top 60 is an accomplishment in itself, especially alongside Super Bowl champs, Heisman winners and NCAA greats.

ESPN Bracketology: WVU On the Rise Once Again

How big time is it? Well, QB’s left off this list include:

  • Geno Smith (West Virginia)
  • J.T. Barrett (Ohio State)
  • A.J. McCarron (Alabama)

That’s just to name a few. Now, let’s get into the main focus of this story.

West Virginia has had the pleasure of witnessing multiple top tier quarterbacks in the 21st Century. Such as previously mentioned Geno Smith, who amassed 11,662 passing yards and 98 touchdowns. Also, Will Grier, who only played two seasons for the Mountaineers, still accumulated 7,354 passing yards and 71 touchdowns. But they don’t get any better than Pat White.

WVU Sits Just Outside the Top 5 in CBS Daily Rankings

White was the first and only QB to play and win in four straight bowl games during his college career. He amassed a total of 6,049 passing yards and rushed for 4,480 yards while gathering 103 total touchdowns. He led the Mountaineers to a 42-9 record.

ESPN’s top 60 not only included White in the list, but they put him among the top half of that list at No. 25. A very efficient player who relied heavily on both his rushing and passing abilities, White helped pave the way for today’s mobile QB’s. 

White was listed above powerhouse names such as:

  • No. 56 Aaron Rodgers (California)
  • No. 37 Alex Smith (Utah)
  • No. 27 Justin Fields (Ohio State)
  • No. 26 Ben Roethlisberger (Miami (OH))

There may be some questions as to who could be in front of White? You don’t see a QB win four bowl games in four years too often...that’s why it’s only been done one time. 

So, who is in front of him? Take a look below: 

Ranking College Football’s Top 60 Quarterbacks of the 2000s

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Matt Thornsbury at @mthornsburyap

WVU Football
Football

Familiar Face Makes ESPN’s List of Top 60 QB’s of the 21st Century

Feb 1, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) drives baseline past Kansas State Wildcats guard Mike McGuirl (00) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Wildcats

Kevin Brophy
Baseball

No. 23 West Virginia Crushes Kennesaw State, 13-3

USATSI_13698000_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology: WVU On the Rise Once Again

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

WVU Sits Just Outside the Top 5 in CBS Daily Rankings

Darius Stills
Football

Darius Stills Virtually Meets with NFC West Team

download
Recruiting

2022 Florida DE Completes Virtual Visit with WVU

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Sherman Shows Out in Front of Family