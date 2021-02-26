Familiar Face Makes ESPN’s List of Top 60 QB’s of the 21st Century

The 21st Century has been packed full of big time quarterbacks, ranging from Kevin Kolb at Houston, to Ohio State’s Troy Smith and to Florida’s Tim Tebow. Guess who’s mentioned among those names?

ESPN has taken on the daunting task of naming a 21st Century top 60 list, especially with all the great athletes who have come through the college ranks. Being mentioned among the top 60 is an accomplishment in itself, especially alongside Super Bowl champs, Heisman winners and NCAA greats.

How big time is it? Well, QB’s left off this list include:

Geno Smith (West Virginia)

J.T. Barrett (Ohio State)

A.J. McCarron (Alabama)

That’s just to name a few. Now, let’s get into the main focus of this story.

West Virginia has had the pleasure of witnessing multiple top tier quarterbacks in the 21st Century. Such as previously mentioned Geno Smith, who amassed 11,662 passing yards and 98 touchdowns. Also, Will Grier, who only played two seasons for the Mountaineers, still accumulated 7,354 passing yards and 71 touchdowns. But they don’t get any better than Pat White.

White was the first and only QB to play and win in four straight bowl games during his college career. He amassed a total of 6,049 passing yards and rushed for 4,480 yards while gathering 103 total touchdowns. He led the Mountaineers to a 42-9 record.

ESPN’s top 60 not only included White in the list, but they put him among the top half of that list at No. 25. A very efficient player who relied heavily on both his rushing and passing abilities, White helped pave the way for today’s mobile QB’s.

White was listed above powerhouse names such as:

No. 56 Aaron Rodgers (California)

No. 37 Alex Smith (Utah)

No. 27 Justin Fields (Ohio State)

No. 26 Ben Roethlisberger (Miami (OH))

There may be some questions as to who could be in front of White? You don’t see a QB win four bowl games in four years too often...that’s why it’s only been done one time.

So, who is in front of him? Take a look below:

