Week 13 Helmet Stickers

In a game that featured no turnovers for either team, the Mountaineer defense played tough and only allowed Oklahoma State to score 20 points. West Virginia finished the game with three sacks and five tackles for loss. The offense had a productive passing day, but struggled to run the ball.

Let’s review a few key individual performances from Saturday’s game.

Jarret Doege

Doege has looked fantastic at quarterback the previous two weeks and Saturday was no different. He finished the game 28/38 for 307 yards and one touchdown. He appeared to have a rushing touchdown, but the referees ruled in favor of Oklahoma State on the play. He has yet to throw an interception as a Mountaineer and has completed 59 of 85 passes for 660 yards and five touchdowns.

George Campbell

Campbell had another huge game for the Mountaineers. He finished with 5 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. Campbell and Doege are roommates and their chemistry has been on display during Doege’s first two starts at quarterback. Campbell has now caught 19 balls for 469 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. The senior will look to have another big game at TCU as his college career comes to an end.

Sam James

James led the team in catches with seven receptions for 36 yards. He didn’t score any touchdowns Saturday despite appearing to break the plane of the goal line on a controversial call. After the game, Neal Brown commented, “I thought he was in. I thought the replay showed he was in. I don’t know since they called him down, I don’t know if the replay was inconclusive. Something about that they felt like his shin was down. I didn’t see it that way.” James has had a stellar redshirt freshman season statistically. He’s made some mistakes and dropped some balls, but he has caught 66 receptions for 663 yards. The speedster might only have two touchdown catches on the season, but he’s shown the ability to get open deep behind the defense.

Jeffrey Pooler Jr

Pooler had another big game and has been explosive during the second half of the season. He finished the game with six total tackles, two solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection. The redshirt junior will look to fill up the stat sheet again next week and carry that momentum heading into his senior season.

Josh Chandler

Chandler played well on Saturday, finishing in a tie for most tackles on the team. He finished with nine total tackles, seven of which being solo. The sophomore has had a terrific season for the Mountaineers, including 66 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Kerry Martin Jr.

Martin tied Chandler with nine tackles to lead the team. Five of his nine tackles were solo tackles. The true freshman from Charleston, WV enrolled at West Virginia University in January 2019. His impact on the team has been extremely impressive and he appears to have a bright future in the old gold and blue.