WVU Getting Some Love in SI's Way-Too-Early Top 25

After a 6-4 season capped off with a Liberty Bowl win, West Virginia University Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown is beginning to garner some national attention heading into the 2021 season.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has the Mountaineers listed at No. 23 in his "Way-Too-Early Top 25".

"Look for Neal Brown’s third season in Morgantown to continue the ascendance that started with a 6–4 mark in 2020. There is an abundance of returning experience on offense (though the Mountaineers must improve throwing the ball). West Virginia will lose some studs on defense, but seven of the top 10 tacklers were freshmen, sophomores or juniors. The Big 12 appears to be in flux behind Oklahoma and Iowa State, so the opportunity is there to move up the ranks."

West Virginia made a significant jump in the running game, nearly doubling their efforts from 73.3 rushing yards per game to 135.1 ypg and return leading rusher Leddie Brown, who eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in just 10 games in 2020.

The passing attack increased in just under 30 yards per game, but with quarterback Jarrett Doege coming into his second season as a starter, there is potential in the passing game, but some of the issues are on the receiving corps that was plagued with dropped passes.

Defensively, West Virginia, a unit that finished at the top of the Big 12 Conference in total defense, passing defense, and scoring, has some pieces to replace, most notably defensive lineman Darius Stills and team-leading tackler, linebacker Tony Fields II. However, the defensive line still features Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor, along with defensive back Tykee Smith.

West Virginia opens the 2021 season on the road at Maryland on September 4, with time and broadcasting is still to be announced.

