    • October 26, 2021
    WVU Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

    West Virginia loses another defender to the NCAA Transfer Portal
    Author:

    On Tuesday, West Virginia University Mountaineer linebacker Devell Washington announced on Twitter his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer portal.

    "I would like to thank Coach Brown and West Virginia University for the chance in being a part of a great university. I'd like to also thank the coaching staff, strength and conditioning staff, Mountaineer Nation, and the academic tutors during my time at WVU. You all pushed me to be great and I appreciate that. To my teammates, I'd like to thank you all and good luck with everything going forward. We've built bonds that will last a lifetime. Lastly, I'd like to thank my family and friends for supporting me during this time. With that said, I'll be entering my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

    Once a Mountaineer.... Always a Mountaineer."

    The Saginaw, Michigan, native made two appearances in two seasons at West Virginia and made the move from receiver to linebacker in the offseason. 

