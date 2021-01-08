Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
WVU Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia Linebacker enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Author:
Publish date:

On Friday, sources close to Mountaineer Maven confirmed West Virginia linebacker Charlie Benton entered the NCAA transfer portal after first reported by Keenan Cummings of wvsportsdotcom. 

In 2018, Benton came into the season having earned a starting role in the opener versus Tennessee but abruptly came to an end in the second quarter after a season ending knee injury. He appeared in six games during the 2020 season but did not register any stats.  

The Opelika, Alabama native came to Morgantown via the junior college route. As a redshirt freshman at Butler Community College (El Dorado, KS), earned All-KJCCC Second Team (2017) with 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and one interception

