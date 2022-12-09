WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

Sources close to Mountaineers Now have confirmed West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The redshirt freshman made three starts in four appearances this past season.

White was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, including three starts, seeing action at both guard positions, right tackle and center

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly