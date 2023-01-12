Skip to main content

WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return

West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester will remain in Morgantown

On Thursday, West Virginia University offensive lineman Doug Nester announced on social media he will return to WVU for his final year of eligibility, captioning the tweet with, "One Last Time."

Nester has made 24 starts for the Mountaineers the past two seasons, primarily at right guard but made one start at right tackle this past season. 

The Kenova, WV, native began his career at Virginia Tech where he made 19 appearances and 17 starts before transferring to West Virginia. 

Following the 2021 season, Nester was selected to the All-Big 12 Conference Second Team. 

