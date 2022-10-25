WVU Picks Up 2023 QB Commit

Class of 2023 quarterback Sean Boyle (6'3", 190-lbs) announced his commitment to West Virginia Tuesday evening.

The Charlotte Catholic product received an offer from West Virginia last Wednesday, then decommitted from UNC-Charlotte on Sunday.

Boyle also holds offers from South Florida, Rutgers, James Madison, Connecticut, Memphis and Arkansas State, while garnering interest from Penn State and Wake Forest.

