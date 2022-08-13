WVU RB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Saturday, West Virginia University Mountaineers running back Owen Chafin announced on social media he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

"It's truly been a blessing being part of WVU football. However, my family and I decided to give the recruiting process another chance and potentially find a new home," Chafin said in his statement. "These past three years were unforgettable but some things are for the best. With that being said, I am now in the transfer portal. Thank you Mountaineer Nation."

Chaffin did not see any action during his Mountaineers career.

The junior finished his career at Spring Valley High School with more than 4,200 career rushing yards and 210 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, earning two-time All-State, four-time All-Tri State and three-time all-conference.

